ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company’s Alpine field on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope last year. An investigation by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission found that the company violated several provisions of law during a series of missteps that led to the leak and during its response. A proposed enforcement notice was released by the commission Wednesday. A ConocoPhillips spokesperson says the company is reviewing the findings. The Anchorage Daily News reports that ConocoPhillips has 15 days to challenge the fine, a standard part of the commission process.

