Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis. She is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won the 2018 Australian Open. She announced the news on Twitter. The U.S. Tennis Association says it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open. Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open. She turns 33 next month.

