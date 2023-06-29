Boris Johnson’s allies tried to stymie probe into his partygate lies, UK lawmakers say

LONDON (AP) — A committee of British lawmakers has slammed allies of Boris Johnson in Parliament for trying to interfere with their investigation into whether the former prime minister lied about rule-flouting parties in his office during the coronavirus pandemic. The House of Commons Privileges Committee said Thursday that senior Conservatives, including past Cabinet ministers under Johnson, “took it upon themselves to undermine procedures of the House of Commons.” It said Johnson allies — including former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and ex-House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg — mounted “vociferous attacks” on the committee on social media, radio and television. Earlier this month, the committee reported that Johnson lied about lockdown-breaching parties when he was prime minister.

