UN human rights official says arms embargo and deployment of special force needed for Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A U.N. human rights expert says that a specialized international force is needed to help fight gang violence in Haiti and that an embargo on weapons should be implemented immediately. William O’Neill spoke Wednesday at the end of a 10-day trip after meeting with civil society leaders, government officials and victims of gang violence. He said action is needed because the survival of a country is at stake. He also said the absence of government is palpable and that the lack of response by officials is affecting people’s access to water, food, health, education and housing.

