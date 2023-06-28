UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity to campus, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. A school spokesperson says the puppy was born in Canada in April and arrived on campus June 17. The pup was to be presented Wednesday morning to the school’s board of trustees. Jonathan XV is living with the same host family as UConn’s current mascot, Jonathan XIV, and being trained for his new duties, which include appearing at sporting and other on-campus events and doing social media promotions. Jonathan XIV, who is 9 years old, will officially retire this fall.

