South African court rules against government over ending permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabweans

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has ruled against the government and ordered it to reconsider its decision to terminate the special permits allowing nearly 200,000 Zimbabwe nationals to live and work in the country. The government decision was set to force the Zimbabweans to return home if they didn’t obtain regular work visas, even if they have children who were born in South Africa and are South African citizens. The Gauteng High Court said the decision in 2022 was “unlawful” because it didn’t follow “a fair process” of consultation. The permits were extended until at least June 28 next year under the ruling.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.