Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan. The raid was conducted in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said. It said IS commander Shafi Ullah was one of three insurgents killed. He was wanted by the Pakistani government, which alleges he was involved in attacks on security forces and had killed innocent civilians. Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area.