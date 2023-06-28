NYC’s ex-school food chief convicted in bribery case tied to icky chicken tenders

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools has been convicted in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months. A Brooklyn federal jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the trial of former city Department of Education official Eric Goldstein and three men who founded a company that sold food to schools. Prosecutors say Goldstein accepted bribes from the other men to help their company get the massive school system’s business — and then the company supplied the unsafe chicken tenders. Goldstein’s attorney is declining to comment on the verdict.

