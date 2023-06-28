North Carolina lawmakers give final OK to ban gender-affirming care for trans children

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have finalized legislation that would bar certain gender-affirming care for children. It also would prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures. The House voted on Wednesday to accept a version of the measure approved by the Senate and it now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is likely to veto it. And litigation is expected if it becomes law. The Republican-backed measure would prohibit any medical professional from providing hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgical gender transition procedures to anyone under 18, with some exceptions. Doctors who don’t follow this rule could see their licenses revoked.

