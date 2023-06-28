Migrants in Mexico fall victim to rampant scams on their way to the US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok serve as a vehicle for deception, misinformation and scams aimed at migrants seeking a better life for them and their families in the United States. The ignorance of many of those who venture into a dangerous journey across the borders makes them fall victim to fake legal counselors, self-described job recruiters who charge for unnecessary paperwork, and intermediaries who offer services without guarantees. It is estimated that the money migrants lose by these type of fraudulent transactions ranges from $1 to $20,000 per person. Many don’t report these scams to authorities for fear of retaliation or fear of being deported.

