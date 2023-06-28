Man convicted of driving into fundraiser crowd, then killing mother gets 2 life terms

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of driving into a fundraiser crowd in Pennsylvania last summer, killing one and injuring 19 others, and later killing his mother has been sentenced to two life terms. A Columbia County judge on Tuesday also imposed 123 to 380 more years on 25-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes for 19 counts of attempted homicide. Authorities said Sura Reyes drove through a crowd at a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire that killed 10 and then returned to his Nescopeck home and killed 56-year-old Rosa Reyes. He said outside court he was sorry. His attorney attributed the crimes to “a mental health crisis.”

