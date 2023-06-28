Judge considering blocking parts of North Carolina abortion law won’t halt broader 12-week ban
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge says she won’t block temporarily a large swath of North Carolina’s abortion law taking effect this weekend that includes a near-ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles made the comment Wednesday in Greensboro federal court as she considered a request from lawyers for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and a physician to set aside most of new restrictions before they can begin on Saturday. Eagles says any temporary order she issues would be narrow and limited to challenged provisions. The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the new abortion law this spring and this week passed revisions to the law cited in the abortion providers’ lawsuit.