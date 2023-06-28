Edmunds: The best three-row SUVs of 2023

Three-row SUVs have been a popular choice among car shoppers with large families. They typically seat up to eight passengers and still provide enough cargo space for luggage and other items. Avoiding the stigma of a minivan is another reason for their popularity. However, choosing the right one isn’t easy. There are a wide range of models to choose from, varying in size and price, and some are available with efficient hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines. Edmunds has rounded up the best three-row SUVs to help you narrow down your search, sorted by size and price.

