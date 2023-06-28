Controversial Cayman Islands legislator and former premier charged with rape and indecent assault

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Cayman Islands say a legislator and former premier has been charged with rape and indecent assault. McKeeva Bush pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday that police said stem from 2000. Bush told The Associated Press in a statement that he rejected, denied and pleaded not guilty to what he called “this evil plot” and “malicious accusation.” The arrest was the former premier’s most recent brush with the law. He is awaiting trial in an unrelated case after being charged with indecently assaulting two women last year. He pleaded not guilty in that case.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.