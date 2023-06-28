A Helsinki deputy mayor is under fire after being caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti

HELSINKI (AP) — The deputy mayor of Finland’s capital is facing possible legal action and calls for him to pay compensation for damages and to resign after he was caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel last weekend. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency told public broadcaster YLE on Wednesday that cleaning up the graffiti illegally painted by Paavo Arhinmäki cost the city around 3,500 euros ($3,830). The 46-year-old Arhinmäki and a friend were caught by guards in a rail tunnel in eastern Helsinki on Friday just after they had completed graffiti. Finnish street art experts said it looked partly inspired by works seen in New York City in the 1970s.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.