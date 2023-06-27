Watford apologizes to victims of former physiotherapist who allegedly abused players

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — English soccer club Watford has apologized to the victims of a former physiotherapist nicknamed “Paedo Phil” after concluding an investigation into his alleged abuse. Phil Edwards was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of sexual activity with a teenage boy. He was found dead weeks later. Edwards worked for Watford during the 1990s and possibly the 1980s. The findings of Watford’s investigation have been made public and were added to an independent report into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse in soccer published in 2021. Edwards was alleged to have asked players to remove all clothing for treatment and would conduct unnecessary groin examinations.

