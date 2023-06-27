US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group. The Russian mercenary group led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week. The sanctions are not directly related to last week’s uprising. Treasury says the sanctioned firms engaged in illicit gold deals to fund the Wagner Group so it could sustain and expand its armed forces in Ukraine and Africa. The sanctions target entities in the Central African Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

