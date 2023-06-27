Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome

LONDON (AP) — Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi says he’s taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he seeks to “adjust to the impact” of Tourette’s syndrome. His announcement follows his Saturday performance at the Glastonbury Festival where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs. Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would include venues in Australia, South Korea, Iceland among others, was due to climax In the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 7. In his statement Tuesday, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.