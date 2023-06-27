Reappointment vote ends in partisan deadlock for battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A vote on the future of Wisconsin’s top elections official has ended in partisan deadlock. Republicans have called for elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. Wolfe has defended the decisions she’s made and fought back against false claims of election fraud, including those made by former President Donald Trump. As Wolfe’s term nears an end, the state’s six election commissioners, who are evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, held a vote Tuesday on her reappointment. The three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote to prevent the matter from going to the GOP-controlled Senate.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

