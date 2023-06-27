Rainfall likely won’t be enough to extinguish Quebec wildfires causing US smoke, officials say

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian officials say rainfall likely won’t be enough to extinguish the wildfires ravaging northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames as the country surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires this week. Drifting smoke from the wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. Meanwhile, NASA is reporting that smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec has reached Europe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.