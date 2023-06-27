Philippine police raid alleged cybercrime buildings, rescue 2,700 workers from 18 countries

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police backed by commandos have staged a massive raid and say they rescued more than 2,700 workers from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and more than a dozen other countries who were allegedly swindled into working for fraudulent online gaming sites and other cybercrime groups. The number of human trafficking victims rescued from seven buildings in Las Pinas city in metropolitan Manila early Tuesday and the scale of the nighttime police raid were the largest so far this year. They also indicated how the Philippines has become a key base of operations of cybercrime syndicates. Cybercrime scams have become a major issue in Asia with reports of people being lured into taking jobs in countries like strife-torn Myanmar and Cambodia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.