New Jersey casinos want 10 more years of internet gambling, but NJ may only approve for 2 more
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos want to expand the state’s tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years, but state lawmakers may only approve it for an additional two. A state Assembly committee approved a bill Tuesday that originally would have allowed online casino gambling to run through 2033. But the committee amended it to reduce the extension to just two years. The changes were not made public during the hearing, and lawmakers could not be reached for comment after the vote. It is unclear when a final vote might be held. Since New Jersey began taking online bets in November 2013, Atlantic City’s casinos and their online partners have won $6.29 billion from gamblers.