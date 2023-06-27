Missouri attorney general seeks reversal of former detective’s conviction in Black man’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a court to reverse the conviction or order a new trial for a former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man in 2019. In a filing Monday with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Bailey said the evidence did not support Eric DeValkenaere’s conviction in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose office secured DeValkenaere’s conviction, said a motion by the attorney general — the state’s top prosecutor — to overturn a conviction was unprecedented. She vowed to continue fighting to secure justice for Lamb and his family.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

