Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ralph Yarl tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he never thought he would be shot even after the white man at the door he had mistakenly gone to in Kansas City pointed a gun at him. ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired an interview Tuesday with the now-17-year-old Yarl and his mother. He says he had been trying to pick up his younger brothers, who were actually at a home a block away. Yarl says the man said only five words to him: “Don’t come here ever again.” Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester has pleaded not guilty in the April 13 shooting.

