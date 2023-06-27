Italy looks for man seen in viral video carving names into Rome’s almost 2,000-year-old Colosseum

ROME (AP) — Italy’s culture and tourism ministers have vowed to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend in the wall of the Colosseum in Rome. Video of the incident went viral on social media. The message reading “Ivan+Haley 23” appeared on the Colosseum at a time when residents already were complaining about hordes of tourists flooding the Eternal City this season. The culture minister called the writing carved into the almost 2,000-year-old Flavian Ampitheater “serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility.” Previous cases of tourists scrawling on the Colosseum have resulted in fines of up to $20,000.

