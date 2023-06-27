IMF officials and Pakistan’s prime minister hint at deal on $6 billion bailout

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior official with the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s prime minister are indicating a deal could soon be reached on a much-needed $6 billon bailout package for the impoverished south Asian country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF on Tuesday, according to a government statement. Later, the IMF’s mission chief to Islamabad released a statement suggesting the sides were close to reaching an agreement. The two also met last week, on the sidelines of a global finance meeting in Paris. Talks between Pakistan and the IMF stalled in December, after the global lender delayed the release of a crucial tranche of $1.1 billion from the bailout.

