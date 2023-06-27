German foreign minister poses challenge to South Africa over its position on Russian war effort

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has called for Russia “to stop the bombing” of Ukraine, a pointed message to South Africa as it draws accusations of aiding Moscow’s war effort. Annalena Baerbock’s visit to Pretoria was billed as an energy and climate visit. Her statement Tuesday on Russia came after the American ambassador accused South Africa of secretly loading weapons onto a Russian ship in December. South Africa says it is neutral in the war in Ukraine and denies that an arms shipment was sent to Russia. Still, President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the visit last year to South Africa of the Lady R Russian cargo ship, which is under U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting weapons for Russia.

