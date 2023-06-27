Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis is loaning eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases. The agreement announced Tuesday comes a little over a month after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The prosecutors will continue their federal caseloads while helping with the city’s crimes. The circuit attorney’s office says “several more” federal prosecutors will be brought in later in the summer.