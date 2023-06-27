EPA retreats on Louisiana investigations that alleged Blacks lived amid higher cancer risk

The Biden administration has dropped investigations into whether Louisiana officials put Black residents living in an industrial stretch of the state at increased cancer risk. They said in a court filing that a resolution with the state “is not feasible.” The agency said it has taken significant steps already to reduce emissions in an industrial corridor of Louisiana commonly referred to as “cancer alley.” The decision follows Louisiana’s court challenge to the investigations. In that challenge, the state said the EPA had exceeded it’s authority and “weaponized” civil rights law.

