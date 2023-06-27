David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025. He tweeted about the casting Tuesday, which a representative from Warner Bros. also confirmed. There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s decade playing the character on the big screen. The 29-year-old Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. Brosnahan is the more well-known of the two having recently concluded her her Emmy-winning run leading “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for five seasons.