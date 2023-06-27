At least 3 dead in building collapse in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say at least 3 people were killed when a 14-story apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Officials say the high-rise collapsed early on Monday. Initially, reports said eight people were missing beneath the rubble. But on Tuesday, the city authorities confirmed the three deaths but did not say if anyone was still missing. It was also not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt. The city’s governor said search efforts at the site are underway and that an investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.

