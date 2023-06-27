After a far-right victory in German county, a man in neo-Nazi clothing hands balloons to children

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating a video showing a man in neo-Nazi clothing handing balloons to kindergartners a day after the country’s main far-right party won control of a county administration. The video, posted on social media on Tuesday, shows a man in a T-shirt depicting a Nazi-era soldier and a slogan that roughly translates as “Who’s going to join again?” It comes after the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party won a run-off election Sunday for county commissioner in Sonneberg county, prompting concerns about a rise in voter support for far-right ideology in a country still grappling with its Nazi past. Police say they are investigating whether the man’s overall appearance could constitute an administrative infraction.

