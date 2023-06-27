4 dead, 900 evacuated after landslides triggered by flash floods in southwest China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Four people have died and three others are missing after landslides hit a county in China’s southwestern Sichuan province, leading authorities to evacuate more than 900 people. The landslides on Tuesday, triggered by flash floods, occurred in Miansi and Weizhou townships in Wenchuan county. State media said more than 400 rescuers searched for missing people after the landslides hit early Tuesday. Four people, including a couple from Miansi township, were found dead later on Tuesday, while three others remained missing, according to official broadcaster CCTV.

