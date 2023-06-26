Wife and mother of Titan passengers talks about waiting to hear from the doomed sub

BOSTON (AP) — Christine Dawood was on board a support vessel when she got word that communications had been lost with the Titan submersible carrying her husband and son to see the Titanic wreckage. Several days later, authorities would announce that Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood were among five that died when the submersible imploded. In an interview with the BBC, Christine Dawood recalls how she didn’t initially “comprehend what that meant” when she learned that the ship had lost communications with the submersible just hours into the voyage. Before the launch, she remembers laughing and joking with her husband and son.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.