Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case about limits on lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government. The case involved a dispute over the former Trump International Hotel in Washington — now a Waldorf Astoria. The justices on Monday threw out a federal appeals court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to continue. The court’s decision Monday had been sought by the Biden Justice Department. Justice officials had worried that the appeals court ruling, if let stand, could lead to a flood of lawsuits from individual members of Congress against the current and future administrations.

