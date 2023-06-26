Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it has documented a significant level of civilian casualties from attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. That is despite a reduction in casualties compared to previous years of war and insurgency in the country. The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said in a report on Tuesday that there were 3,774 civilian casualties since the takeover and until the end of May, including 1,095 people who were killed. The U.N. says many of the attacks were carried out by the Islamic State group. The Taliban say they took over a country that was on the verge of collapse and that they have managed to improve the security situation.

