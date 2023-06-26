Players returning from LIV Golf is part of Saudis’ agreement with PGA Tour

Now that the PGA Tour and European tour have a deal with the Saudis, one step is deciding how players can return from LIV Golf if they so choose. That’s part of the framework agreement that was signed last month. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the agreement. It was among documents requested for a Senate hearing on July 11. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, wants more details on how the deal came together. There still aren’t many details spelled out in the agreement. One part is deciding how players return from LIV Golf and what would be a fair punishment.

