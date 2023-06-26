Opened amid uncertainty, Atlantic City’s 2 newest casinos near top of the market 5 years later

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The two newest casinos in Atlantic City are among the most successful. Five years ago, the former Trump Taj Mahal casino reopened as Hard Rock, and the former Revel reopened as the Ocean Casino Resort. They both opened on the same day, June 27, 2018, and rank second and third respectively in terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers. They still trail the Borgata, but both new casinos have eaten into the Borgata’s market share. An analyst says the new casinos have helped grow the overall Atlantic City casino market even as individual properties lost some business to them.

