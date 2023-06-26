Live Updates | Fallout from Russian mercenary armed revolt

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared in a video Monday inspecting troops in Ukraine, apparently in a bid to project a sense of order after a weekend that saw armed rebels seize a Russian city and march seemingly unopposed on the capital. Shoigu is one of three powerful Russian military leaders whose diverging interests erupted into mutiny on Friday when thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries headed from Ukraine deep into Russia, before turning around Saturday after less than 24 hours.

By The Associated Press

