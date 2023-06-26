Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone near the southern border

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says that its fighters shot down an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon. The group gave no further details about the type of the drone that it claimed was downed on Monday. There was no immediate comment from Israel. The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms. Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones and Israel’s military also had said in the past that it has shot down Hezbollah drones.

