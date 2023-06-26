Kansas must undo gender changes for trans people in state records, attorney general says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The conservative Republican attorney general of Kansas says a new Kansas law requires the state to reverse any previous gender changes in its records for trans people’s birth certificates and driver’s licenses while also preventing such changes going forward. Attorney General Kris Kobach also said public schools’ records for students must list them as being the gender they were assigned at birth. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said she disagrees with Kobach’s views but did not say what agencies under her control would do. In 2019, a federal judge required Kansas to allow transgender people to change their birth certificates as part of the settlement of a lawsuit over a no-change policy.

