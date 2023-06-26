John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — John Goodenough, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work developing the lithium-ion battery that transformed technology with rechargeable power for devices ranging from cellphones, computers and pacemakers to electric cars, has died at 100. His death was announced Monday by the University of Texas where he was on the faculty for nearly 40 years. Goodenough was 97 when he shared the Nobel Prize with M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino. Goodenough was the oldest Nobel winner in history.

