Israel OK’s plans for thousands of new settlement homes. Move defies White House calls for restraint

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say the country’s far-right government has approved plans to build over 5,000 of new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. Monday’s decision defied growing U.S. criticism of Israel’s settlement policies in occupied lands. It also raised tensions with the Palestinians at a time of rising violence in the occupied territory. Multiple Israeli media outlets said the Defense Ministry planning committee that oversees settlement construction approved over 5,000 new settlement homes. The units are at various stages of planning, and it was not immediately clear when construction would begin. The ministry did not immediately comment.

