Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — Formula One team Alpine has secured a $218 million boost from a group of investors that includes Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. French automotive company Renault Group says the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. at about $900 million following this investment. Reynolds’ co-investors include actor Michael B. Jordan and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney.