Hollywood mogul acknowledges gifts to Netanyahu may have been ‘excessive’ in 2nd day of testimony

JERUSALEM (AP) — A billionaire Israeli movie mogul has taken the stand for a second day in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Arnon Milchan acknowledged in his testimony on Monday that the long list of champagne, cigars and jewelry he systematically gave to the Israeli leader may have been excessive. Milchan, whose production credits include “Pretty Woman,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is a key witness in one of three cases against Netanyahu. Prosecutors are trying to prove that Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust. Milchan has been testifying by videoconference from Brighton, England, near where he is based.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.