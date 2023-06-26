Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Hajj pilgrimage has officially started in Saudi Arabia. Some 2 million pilgrims are making their way from the holy city of Mecca on Monday to a tent camp on its outskirts for a day and night of prayer after circling the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site. One of the largest religious gatherings in the world has returned to full capacity this year for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to complete it at least once if they are physically and financially able.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.