German government calls for tolerance after far-right party wins first county executive

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government says the country is shaped by values such as tolerance and respect and has called for them to be upheld a day after a far-right party won control of a county administration for the first time. Alternative for Germany won a runoff election Sunday in Sonneberg county about 112 miles east of Frankfurt. The party has come under scrutiny from security services over its ties to extremists. A spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment directly on the outcome of the local election. But he said Monday that it was important to take people’s concerns seriously and engage in “civilized discussions.” The victory of Alternative for Germany’s candidate against a center-right rival was sharply criticized by anti-racism campaigners and others.

