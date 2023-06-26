First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay says the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law. Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin called the American government’s use of torture against them “a betrayal” of the rights of victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States to justice. She told a news conference Monday about her 23-page report that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the aftermath violated international human rights law.

