EU urges caution as mercenary revolt raises doubts about Russian president’s grip on power

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are urging caution on Monday over a failed revolt by mercenary soldiers in Russia. The short-lived uprising raises questions about President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power and whether Wagner group fighters might install themselves just over the border in Belarus. At talks in Luxembourg Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell likened the short-lived uprising led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to Putin unleashing Frankenstein’s monster. Several others underlined that this remains an internal Russian affair. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says there are security “risks involved, which we are still unable to assess at the moment.” She says the only thing that matters is to support Ukraine.

