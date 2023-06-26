El Salvador’s president registers for reelection despite constitutional objections

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president has registered for reelection in next February’s contest even though legal experts and opposition figures who say the country’s constitution prohibits it. Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party announced his registration Monday via Twitter. Bukele is highly popular in El Salvador, but is considered controversial internationally. He announced in September that he planned to seek a second five-year term. That came after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, handpicked by his supporters in Congress, ruled in 2021 that reelection was permitted. Constitutional lawyers, however, have maintained that Bukele’s candidacy would violate at least four articles of the constitution

